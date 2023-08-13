UK to be drenched in heavy rain before temperatures soar next week

Man walks with umbrella

A yellow rain warning is in place for northern England and Wales on Monday, with risks of flooding and disruption to infrastructure and transport.

However, once the rain subsides, temperatures are set to soar in parts of the country, with southern England reaching 30C by the weekend

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said the warning runs through the early hours of Monday morning and into the evening, ending at 9pm.

He said temperatures should remain between 18C-23C, before becoming drier on Tuesday.

“Temperatures overall similar to the last couple of days really. So, jumping between 18 and 23 Celsius so overall an unsettled day,” he said.

“The good news is that low pressure moves out of the way as we go into Tuesday, so it should be a drier day on Tuesday.

“A better chance of seeing some sunny spells particularly across eastern parts of the UK.”

He said temperatures could then start to soar in southern parts of the UK as the week progresses.

“An area of low pressure to the west of the UK and the Atlantic slowly starts to move towards us,” he said.

“What that allows to happen is for the winds to turn southerly, and we start to import some higher temperatures from the near continent.