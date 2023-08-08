Lucy Letby murder trial jury given majority direction

Lucy Letby court case

The jury in the trial of murder-accused nurse Lucy Letby has been given a majority direction.

On Tuesday the seven women and four men were told by Mr Justice Goss that he would accept verdicts on which at least 10 of them are agreed on.

Last week the jury was reduced to 11 when a female juror was discharged for personal reasons.

The trial judge’s direction came on the 15th day of the jury’s deliberations which have so far lasted more than 76 hours.

Addressing the jury at Manchester Crown Court, Mr Justice Goss said: “I am going to ask you to return to your deliberating room and continue with your deliberations and strive to reach unanimous verdicts.

“However, the time has now come when it is possible for me to accept verdicts upon which you are not all agreed, commonly referred to as majority verdicts.

“It must be by a majority of at least 10 of you, either 11-0 or 10-1.

“Nothing else will do.”

Letby, 33, from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during the course of her work on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.