British Gas owner Centrica sees profits more than treble in 2022

Cost of living

The energy giant reported underlying operating profits of £3.3 billion against profits of £948 million in 2021.

British Gas owner Centrica has seen its profits soar to more than £3 billion for 2022 amid rocketing energy prices that have sparked a cost-of-living crisis.

The energy giant reported underlying operating profits of £3.3 billion against profits of £948 million in 2021.

Stripping out its Spirit Energy businesses that were sold, underlying earnings for the group jumped to £2.8 billion from £392 million the previous year.

The earnings haul for last year comes as anger grows over a run of massive profits notched up in the sector and mounting calls for greater windfall taxes.

Centrica said it made operating profits of £72 million at its British Gas retail division, British Gas Energy, but this was down 39% on the year before.

Its figures come amid a furore over Centrica’s use of debt collectors to install expensive pre-payment meters by force in the homes of vulnerable cash-strapped customers.

The scandal sparked an urgent inquiry by regulator Ofgem and has seen Centrica banned from force-fitting pre-payment meters.

