Thousands of ‘Platinum Jubbly’ memorabilia feature misprint

The Platinum Jubbly merchandise

Thousands of pieces of misprinted “Platinum Jubbly” souvenirs are up for grabs on a clearance website, where they are being touted as perfect for fans of both the Queen and Del Boy.

A Chinese manufacturer produced the 10,800 tea cups, mugs and plates to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign, but failed to notice the spelling error in the word Jubilee during production.

Wholesale Clearance UK, which sells unwanted stock in bulk, stepped in and picked up the collection, which features a painted image of the Queen and the words “To commemorate the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II”.

The Jubbly merchandise (Wholesale Clearance/PA)

The Wholesale Clearance website says: “You will notice this is probably more at home on the shelf next to Peckham Spring as these are in fact celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubbly.

“These are…as you say…the Creme de la Menthe! So if you are a fan of the Queen and Del Boy…two birds with one stone.”

Roll Up Roll Up Get your Lovley Jubbly Souvenir Stock here ?https://t.co/i6nCIsxO8q — Wholesale Clearance (@WholesaleClear) February 1, 2022

Only Fools And Horses character Del Boy, from the classic BBC sitcom, is known for his “Lovely jubbly” catchphrase and his dodgy money-making schemes.

Andy White, of Wholesale Clearance, based in Poole, Dorset, told the PA news agency: “It’s a bit of fun.

“I think the online trader rejected the items pretty much straightaway, but in hindsight, with the exposure it’s getting, they’re probably wishing they didn’t.

“Their loss will be someone else’s gain.”

The misspelt tea cup (Wholesale Clearance/PA)

The firm suggested uses for the souvenirs include: “Wowing your friends with your Lovely Jubbly set”, having a plate-smashing contest, taking up plate spinning as a hobby and having “a dangerous game of Frisbee”.

The website added: “If you close your eyes, you can almost hear those immortal words from Britain’s favourite businessman ringing through the halls of Nelson Mandela House.

“But in typical Only Fools manner, this isn’t exactly as expected.”