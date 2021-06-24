PM declares ‘real opportunity’ to ease travel restrictions for the double jabbed

A plane takes off from Heathrow

Boris Johnson said there is a “real opportunity” to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people, as analysts predict Malta, the Balearic Islands and Madeira could be added to the green list on Thursday.

The Government is considering plans to end the requirement for people arriving in England from amber list countries to quarantine at home for 10 days.

People arriving in the UK from green list destinations are not required to self-isolate, but there are currently no viable major tourist destinations in that tier.

On a visit to New Normandy Barracks in Aldershot, the Prime Minister said there was a “real opportunity to open up travel” this summer for those who have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Asked about German Chancellor Angela Merkel calling for more restrictions on British travellers going abroad due to the Delta variant, Mr Johnson replied: “I think that the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab.

“If you look at it we’ve got more than 60% of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83% have had one jab, we’re really getting through it now.

“The crucial thing is come forward and get your second jab.”

