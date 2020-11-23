Key points from Boris Johnson’s coronavirus winter plan

Coronavirus sign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out new measures to control coronavirus in England through the winter.

The country will face tiered restrictions until the end of March when the current lockdown ends on December 2.

Here are the key points from Mr Johnson’s statement to the Commons.

– Meeting family and friends

The rule of six will return, with variations on whether socialising can take place indoors or outdoors depending on the tier.

In Tier 1 – medium alert – people will be able to meet in groups of six indoors and outdoors, while in Tier 2 – high alert – socialising with five others will only be allowed outdoors.

In Tier 3, the highest alert level, groups of six will only be able to meet in outdoor public spaces, such as parks and sports courts – but not in private gardens.

– Pubs, bars and restaurants

Hospitality will be closed except for takeaway in areas under Tier 3 restrictions, but the rules are slightly more relaxed for Tiers 1 and 2.

(PA Graphics)

In Tier 2, hospitality must close unless it is operating as a restaurant, and alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

In Tier 1, venues must be table service only. The 10pm curfew will be replaced with a last orders call at 10pm, and venues must close at 11pm, for Tier 1 and 2.

– Shops, entertainment and hairdressers

In every tier, retail and personal care – such as hairdressers and beauty salons – can reopen.

Indoor entertainment venues – such as cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys and casinos – will be allowed to stay open in Tiers 1 and 2, but not Tier 3.

– Weddings, funerals and worship

Weddings and civil partnerships can resume but with only 15 guests, though wedding receptions are banned in Tier 3.

(PA Graphics)

Thirty people will be allowed to attend funerals, but only 15 will be able to attend a wake.

Places of worship can reopen in all tiers for collective worship, but in Tiers 2 and 3 people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

– Gyms and exercise

Gyms and swimming pools will be able to reopen in all tiers.

In Tier 1, classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but must follow the rule of six indoors.

Indoor classes and organised adult sport cannot take place in Tier 2 or 3 if there is interaction with different households.

In Tier 3, classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but people are advised to avoid higher-risk contact activity.

– Elite sport and live performances

Large events – such as theatre and spectator sport – will be permitted in Tiers 1 and 2, but with reductions on capacity.

(Brian Lawless/PA)

In Tier 3, they will still be banned but drive-in events will be permitted.

– Christmas

The Government is working on a time-limited Christmas dispensation with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson said Christmas would not be “normal” this year but recognised that “time spent with loved ones is even more precious for people of all faiths and none” in a period of adversity.