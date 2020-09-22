Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Nature changes palette as astronomical autumn begins

UK News | Published:

Starting with today’s equinox, the new autumn season will run until December 21.

Autumn weather

The UK has been enjoying a spectacular autumn show as the change of seasons brought a host of new colours to enjoy in nature.

While a hint of summer remains across parts of the UK with temperatures still high for the time of year, today is officially the start of astronomical autumn, which is defined by the Earth’s axis and orbit around the Sun. It will end on December 21.

Autumn weather
A man walking his dog at Buttermere in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather
Autumn colours are reflected in the water at Buttermere (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather
Mist over Derwentwater and Keswick in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather
A view of a property in Llanrwst, North Wales, which is covered in Virginia creeper (Peter Byrne/PA)
Autumn weather
A steamer approaches Pooley Bridge on Ullswater in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People watch the sun set behind South Stack lighthouse on Anglesey
People watch the sun set behind South Stack lighthouse on Anglesey (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Milky Way seen behind South Stack lighthouse
The Milky Way seen behind South Stack lighthouse (Peter Byrne/PA)
A yacht at sunrise
A yacht sails past St Margaret’s Bay at sunrise near Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News