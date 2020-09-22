In Pictures: Nature changes palette as astronomical autumn begins

The UK has been enjoying a spectacular autumn show as the change of seasons brought a host of new colours to enjoy in nature.

While a hint of summer remains across parts of the UK with temperatures still high for the time of year, today is officially the start of astronomical autumn, which is defined by the Earth’s axis and orbit around the Sun. It will end on December 21.

A man walking his dog at Buttermere in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Autumn colours are reflected in the water at Buttermere (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mist over Derwentwater and Keswick in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A view of a property in Llanrwst, North Wales, which is covered in Virginia creeper (Peter Byrne/PA)

A steamer approaches Pooley Bridge on Ullswater in Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People watch the sun set behind South Stack lighthouse on Anglesey (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Milky Way seen behind South Stack lighthouse (Peter Byrne/PA)