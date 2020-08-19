More evidence of permanent switch to working from home

Most office-based staff want to continue working from home at least part of the week, according to a new study, providing fresh evidence of how the world of work is going to change as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

A survey of 2,000 office workers by technology giant Huawei found that almost nine out of 10 want to continue working from home at least part of the week.

Three out of five respondents said they would prefer to work remotely for at least three days a week.

Many of those working from home said they were setting up their workstation in difference rooms, or in the garden or local park.

Three out of five said they were happier working from home and more than half said being able to choose where they set up to work has had a positive impact on their mental health.

Around one in 10 said they were working from a pub or beach.