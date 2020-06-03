Charles tells of golden opportunity for ‘Great Reset’ due to coronavirus

The Prince of Wales has warned that the world has a one-off “golden opportunity” to seize something good from the coronavirus pandemic as he launched The Great Reset project.

Heir to the throne Charles joined the World Economic Forum’s virtual Covid Action Platform meeting to unveil the initiative, which is designed to ensure businesses “build back better” as they begin to recover from the crisis.

The prince, who has been championing environmental causes for decades, stressed the need not to miss the chance for a green recovery and a more sustainable future, urging people to “think big and act now”.

Today, through HRH’s Sustainable Markets Initiative and the @wef, The Prince of Wales will launch a new global initiative, #TheGreatReset. ? pic.twitter.com/OASUpjDflJ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 3, 2020

Charles, in a video call from his Scottish home Birkhall, said: “We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this crisis.

“Its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change, and global crises like pandemics and climate change know no borders, and highlight just how interdependent we are as one people sharing one planet.

“Over the past month or so, despite the ongoing crisis, I’ve been encouraged to see the growing calls for a green recovery.”

For over fifty years, His Royal Highness has promoted action for a sustainable future to ensure that the natural assets can endure for future generations. #TheGreatReset pic.twitter.com/an2DcJM8BD — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 3, 2020

He added: “As we move from rescue to recovery, therefore, we have a unique but rapidly shrinking window of opportunity to learn lessons and reset ourselves on a more sustainable path.

“It is an opportunity we have never had before and may never have again.

“So we must use all the levers we have at our disposal, knowing that each and every one of us has a vital role to play.”

Clarence House said The Great Reset has been designed as “an urgent call to action with a vision to reimagine, rebuild, redesign, reinvigorate and rebalance the world” and will serve as a global hub for “thought leadership and practical solutions”.

Charles continued: “Everything I’ve tried to do over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind.

“So I can only encourage us all to think big and act now.”