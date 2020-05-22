Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie gives birth to daughter

Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie has given birth to a daughter, her family has confirmed.

The healthy 8lbs 9oz baby was delivered at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours after a late-night transfer from Stroud Maternity Hospital.

The 38-year-old, who is MP for Stroud, told the PA news agency: “My husband and I are bowled over by love for our daughter. I can’t stop staring at her and I’m chuffed to bits to be a new mum.

“We want to thank the amazing Stroud Maternity and Gloucestershire Royal teams. They were the perfect people to support us through the birth and at this special time.”

Mrs Baillie was elected at last December’s general election with a majority of 3,840.