Cummings back in Downing Street after recovering from suspected coronavirus

Boris Johnson’s key aide Dominic Cummings returned to work following his recovery from suspected coronavirus but appeared to fail to follow social distancing rules.

The Prime Minister’s senior adviser walked along Downing Street flanked by fellow aide Cleo Watson.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

Mr Cummings was photographed clutching a packed lunch including a Babybel cheese and a carrot as he returned to work.

Asked why Mr Cummings was not observing the two metre social distancing rule, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Downing Street staff endeavoured to follow the guidance wherever possible.

“He is back in Number 10 and working today,” the spokesman said.

“Everybody in Number 10 continues to practise social distancing, which means staying two metres apart wherever possible”.

Dominic Cummings and Cleo Watson in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister continued his recuperation at his Chequers country retreat following his discharge from hospital.

His spokesman said Mr Johnson was not involved in making decisions, taking phone calls or receiving official papers in his ministerial red boxes.

“The priority is for the PM to rest and recover and his medical team have advised him not to immediately return to work,” the spokesman said.