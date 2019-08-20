Carbon offsetting ‘no solution’ over Harry and Meghan’s private jet journey

Sir Elton John’s carbon offsetting of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private jet flight is “no solution” to aviation emissions, Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist has warned.

Dr Doug Parr said good works could be done through offsetting schemes, but it is not a “meaningful response”.

Pop star Pink is the latest celebrity to join singer Sir Elton and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres in defending Harry and Meghan after they faced criticism for using private jets despite their environmental campaigning.

Pink said the duchess has been subjected to “the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while” and called on people to show “it’s cool to be kind”, while Sir Elton condemned the “relentless and untrue assassinations on their character”.

Sir Elton revealed he provided Harry and Meghan and their baby son Archie with a private flight to Nice to “maintain a high level of much-needed protection”.

He wrote on social media that he had made sure the flight was carbon neutral by making the “appropriate contribution” to a carbon footprint fund.

But Greenpeace policy guru Dr Parr stressed on Twitter: “Carbon offsetting is not a meaningful response to aviation emissions.

“Good works CAN be done with cash out into offset schemes, but it is no solution.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly took four private jet journeys in 11 days including staying with Sir Elton in Nice.

The duke highlighted the importance of protecting the environment last month, saying: “With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”

Grammy award-winning singer Pink tweeted: “I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh?

“Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

Sir Elton told of his deep distress on Monday at the “distorted and malicious account in the press” of the couple’s stay in his home.

He described how he felt the need to try to protect Harry and his family because of his friendship with the duke’s late mother.

He wrote: “Prince Harry’s mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home.”

The musician, who attended the couple’s wedding, famously performed at Diana’s funeral, singing a specially reworked version of his hit song Candle In The Wind.

The Sussexes’ trip to Nice followed a reported holiday to Ibiza to mark the duchess’s 38th birthday earlier this month.

DeGeneres also joined in defended the royals, saying they were “the most down-to-earth, compassionate people”.

She added: “Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

She said she and her wife Portia de Rossi previously met the couple to talk about wildlife conservation.

On Monday, Harry and Meghan posted a quote by Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Instagram, urging their followers to overwhelm the world with “little bits” of good.

It read: “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”

TV presenter Piers Morgan tweeted a picture of himself on an economy flight to Nice.

He added the message: “Memo to ‘eco-warriors’ Meghan & Harry: this is what Economy to Nice looks like. Try it some time.”