100 firefighters battle fire at London block of flats
Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines are fighting a blaze in Barking, east London.
The fire, which has engulfed the first to sixth floors of a block of flats at De Pass Gardens, has forced evacuations from the building.
Roads have been closed off to the public as emergency services continue their work to put out the fire.
Firefighters were called at 3.31pm and are still at the scene. Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.32pm today to a fire in De Pass Gardens, in Barking.
“We sent two ambulance crews, two solo responders and our Hazardous Area Response Team. We have a tactical commander and our command support vehicle at the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“There are no reports of any injuries at the moment.”
