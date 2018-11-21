Thousands send support as RAF veteran Harry Leslie Smith remains critically ill

Well-wishers have been sending messages of support to Second World War veteran and political activist Harry Leslie Smith, who is critically ill in hospital with suspected pneumonia following a fall.

The 95-year-old was in a critical condition on Wednesday, according to his son John, whom Harry was visiting in Canada when the accident occurred.

Tweeting from his father’s account, John wrote on Wednesday: “24 hours in and Harry is still in emerg waiting for an ICU bed thanks to the politics of austerity in Ontario.”

He added that the Barnsley-born activist had been allowed to drink a cup of tea.

Back in the UK, friends and supporters were sending their best wishes, led by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and other Labour MPs.

Mr Corbyn wrote: “Very sorry to hear this. Please pass on my best to Harry. We need him to get well soon as the National Health Service, and our movement, needs him,” while deputy leader Tom Watson added: “You are in my thoughts Harry.”

Very sorry to hear this. Please pass on my best to Harry. We need him to get well soon as the National Health Service, and our movement, needs him. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 20, 2018

Spare a thought for @Harryslaststand and his loved ones today. He’s very poorly. You are in my thoughts Harry. — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) November 21, 2018

Advertising

Sending very best wishes from the people of #Barnsley to our friend @harryslaststand – a tireless campaigner against poverty and for fairness, equality and social justice. We wish him well and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time. #IStandWithHarry #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/1SOPbOuKdj — Dan Jarvis (@DanJarvisMP) November 21, 2018

Please give him my love, John. Thinking of you all. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) November 20, 2018

Sending much love and get well soon wishes to Harry xxx — Paula Sherriff MP (@paulasherriff) November 20, 2018

Smith, who was a pilot in the Second World War, spoke passionately about the NHS at the Labour Party conference in 2014.

Advertising

He has been a notable campaigner against austerity, gaining a big following on social media and even starting his own podcast.

Stars from the world of entertainment also sent their best wishes.

Chocolat author Joanne Harris wrote: “Thinking tonight of @Harryslaststand, a firebrand and a hero,” while actor Adrian Lester described him as “an inspiration”.

Thinking tonight of @Harryslaststand, a firebrand and a hero. #IStandWithHarry — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) November 20, 2018

@Harryslaststand Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery x — MATT LUCAS ?️‍??? (@RealMattLucas) November 21, 2018

He has been sn inspiration. Im so very grateful to him ❤️ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 21, 2018

Tell him we love, we think , we love , and thank you , thank you , and then more love , endlessly cxxxx — Cerys Matthews (@cerysmatthews) November 20, 2018

He is an inspiration. — Adrian Lester (@AdrianLester) November 21, 2018

oh am so sorry – I treasure your tweets – but leave off Twitter and get better. We need you around! — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) November 20, 2018

Harry is our dad just tell him we all love and admire him — Robert Lindsay (@RobertLindsay) November 20, 2018

Send him my best, please. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 20, 2018

The hashtag #istandwithharry trended on Wednesday morning as people continued to send their support.

John sent a string of updates on his father’s condition, describing his cough as “bone shattering” as he slept again on Wednesday afternoon.

I told Harry before he fell into a deep sleep about the concern rippling across Twitter for him and he said to me, "tell them, I love each of them so much." — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 20, 2018

Harry initially went in to hospital on Tuesday, tweeting himself before his son took over: “Bugger of a day, had a fall and now I am in hospital. It’s nothing just low blood pressure, but signing off for the next few hours.”

After the huge show of support for his father, John tweeted: “He sleeps and when he wakes for a moment I tell him about the love flowing out from Twitter. ‘tell them I love them all.'”