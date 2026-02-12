'We've filled 20,000 potholes' - Lib Dems insist they are winning battle to repair Shropshire's damaged roads

Since the new Liberal Democrat administration took control in May 2025, more than 21,000 potholes across the county, according to figures released today.

In total, council figures show 21,263 potholes were tackled between May 26, 2025 and February 9, 2026 – an average of more than 550 every week – with more being repaired every day.

Of these, 1,950 have been repaired by the additional pothole repair team set up by the council in June to tackle potholes on rural roads.

The figures have been released as complaints about potholes in Shropshire's roads continue, with the state of our roads deteriorating following the recent big freeze, which brought snow and ice to the region.

As part of efforts to improve the county’s roads, crews from Shropshire Council and its contractors Kier and Multevo are out across the county every day tackling potholes.

Pothole repairs in Llynclys

And the council’s annual resurfacing and surface dressing programmes also help to improve the county’s roads and prevent potholes forming in the first place.

David Vasmer pothole repairs

Since May last year, 25 stretches of roads – measuring 61km – have been surfaced dressed, and 41 roads – measuring 51km – have been resurfaced.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “These figures are really encouraging, and provide further evidence of the work we’re carrying out every day to repair and improve the county’s roads, and the progress that we’re making.

“Hitting the 20,000 figure for potholes repaired is a significant achievement for the new administration, but there are still many more to be tackled and that’s what we’ll do.

“Winter is the time when potholes most commonly appear and it’s frustrating that the very wet and cold winter period has seen an increase in the number of potholes on our roads – a situation faced by councils across the country.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the staff from Shropshire Council and from our partners Kier and Multevo for all their continued hard work – it really is making a difference.”