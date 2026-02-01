MP celebrates 'major milestone' as West Midlands Railway enters public ownership

On Sunday, February 1, London Northwestern and West Midlands Railway entered public ownership.

The transfer of the two West Midlands Trains services means that over half of all rail journeys that Great British Railways will ultimately be responsible for are now operated by publicly owned companies.

It's a move that the Government claims will see the region benefit from "reliable and better-connected services".

Telford Central station

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: "From Sunday, the thousands of passengers who travel with London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway will be using services that are owned by the public and run with their interests at heart.

"We’re working hard to reform a fragmented system and deliver a reliable railway that regenerates communities, rebuilds the trust of its passengers and delivers the high standards they rightly expect."

Telford MP, Shaun Davies, has welcomed what he called a "major step" in Labour’s plan to "build a simpler, more reliable railway that works for passengers, not shareholders".

He said: “This is a major milestone in building a rail network that passengers can truly rely on under Great British Railways — delivering more reliable and more affordable journeys.

"For Telford, this really matters. Our town depends on strong rail links to support jobs, education and investment, and public ownership puts passengers back at the heart of the system, not profit.

“As MP for Telford, I have made improving train services a top priority. I am working closely with Transport for the West Midlands to secure real, long-term improvements and to fight for the rail investment that Telford’s residents and businesses deserve — including a direct Telford to London service and faster, more reliable connections across the West Midlands.”