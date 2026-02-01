'It’s been long overdue, but it’s now here and we’re really happy about it' - New bus service launches linking Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Wellington

The 340 links Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Wellington, taking passengers to railway stations, Telford College and the Princess Royal Hospital.

The new 340 service runs from Whitchurch to Wellington, stopping in Market Drayton. Picture: LDRS

Buses operate from Monday to Saturday, starting at 7.05am from Whitchurch and 7.10am from Wellington.

From left: Les Bell and Graham Turner (from Bus Users Shropshire) and Kevin Crawford (area manager at D&G Buses). Picture: LDRS

Councillor Tim Manton, the Mayor of Market Drayton, said it’s wonderful news for the town.

Celebrating the launch of the new 340 bus service

“It’s been long overdue, but it’s now here and we’re really happy about it,” he said.

“It stemmed from many complaints from residents who feel we’re very isolated.

"We have very limited bus services as it is, but that isolation very much affects people.

"Certainly for an elderly demographic who need to get through to the Princess Royal Hospital, they couldn’t. But even for onward travel to get to the train station, it’s been very difficult.”

The service is being run by D&G Buses, with area manager Kevin Crawford saying the firm has so far received very good feedback from users.

Graham Turner, from Bus Users Shropshire, said that since the Covid-19 pandemic, services had decreased.

“We’re pleased that they’re going up again,” he said.

The service was funded from Shropshire Council’s allocation it received from the Government.

“It really shows what the council can achieve with a small amount of money, and why it’s important that we get more money from the Government so we can unlock a much better transport system for places like Market Drayton,” said North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan.

Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth, added that the council is keen to look at other market towns where residents feel isolated.

“Too many of our services just go in and out of Shrewsbury,” he said.

“We need to have more that connect between our communities.”