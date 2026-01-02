The closures will affect some of the county's busiest roads: the A5, the A49, and the A483. Two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

The A5 , from 8pm on November 3, 2025, to 6am on March 1, 2026 - moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Gledrid roundabout to Welsh Border, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

The A49 , from 8am on September 2, 2025, to 11.59pm on March 31, 2026 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Onibury to Wootton, traffic signals for maintenance works.

The A49 , from 8pm on January 5 to 6am on January 7 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 northbound, Bayston Hill outside Three Fishes, verge works only on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

The A5 , from 9pm on January 5 to 6am on January 7 - moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Wolfshead roundabout to Felton Butler, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

The A483 , from 9am on January 6 to 5pm on January 8 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Pant to Llanymynech, traffic signals for maintenance works.

The A5 , from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 6 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, between Shottaton and Weirbrook, two-way portable traffic lights on behalf of BT.

The A5 , from 9pm on January 6 to 6am on January 8 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Bayston Hill to Emstrey, Lane closure for maintenance works.

The A5 , from 8pm on January 7 to 6am on January 8 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 approaches to Mytton Oak, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of BT.

The A5, from 9pm on January 9 to 6am on January 10 - slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Preston Boats to M54, junction 7, Lane closure for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.