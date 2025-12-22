West Mercia Police said a number of emergency services are at the scene of the incident in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

An update said no casualties have been reported but a 'multi-agency' response is being coordinated.

A spokesman said: "A major incident had been declared in Shropshire following reports of a sinkhole affecting a canal in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

"Emergency services are currently on scene, and a multi-agency response has been set up, co-ordinated through the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group (TCG).

"There are currently no reports of any casualties, and residents are being assisted by the fire service.

"We ask that people avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so."

Sinkhole at a canal in Whitchurch, Shropshire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service issued an update, saying three boats were caught in a sinkhole measuring approximately 50 by 50 metres.

The Shropshire Star was told that 14 people were helped to safety.

A spokesperson said: "Three boats had been caught in a developing sinkhole approximately 50 metres by 50 metres in size and crews helped more than 10 members of the public to safety.

"Firefighters have been working in challenging conditions with unstable ground and rapidly moving water, crews immediately established upstream and downstream safety sectors and began mitigating water flow using barge boards and water gate systems."

The fire service said it is working with West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Canal & River Trust, the Environment Agency, local authority emergency planning officers, and National Resilience at the scene.

Area manager Scott Hurford said: "We can confirm no persons are believed to be on board the affected canal boats, and no injuries have been reported.

"Approximately 12 residents from nearby moored boats are being supported and relocated to a welfare centre at the former Whitchurch Police Station.

"A major incident was declared at 5.17am however as of 8.30am the situation was stable with water flow reduced and there is no ongoing search and rescue activity.

"Multiagency attendance remains in place to manage the environmental impact, protect nearby properties, and ensure public safety. Please avoid the area while we continue to deal with this significant incident."

The Canal and River Trust (CRT) has advised boaters and residents that an emergency closure is in place along the canal.

A spokesperson for the CRT said: "Please be advised that due to an incident, there is an emergency closure in place between Lock 6 Grindley Locks and Bridge 31A, Whitchurch By-Pass bridge.

"Please do not approach from either direction and we will provide an update in due course."