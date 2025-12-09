Almost £13 million boost to public transport and infrastructure in Powys

The region is set to receive £12.8m from the Welsh Government after a regional plan to deliver public transport services, infrastructure improvements and sustainable transport solutions.

Council Leader Councillor Jake Berriman said: “We are pleased to announce that the Welsh Government has made an indicative allocation of £12.8 million towards the Regional Transport Delivery Plan for Mid Wales.

"This proposed investment signifies a vital step towards enhancing the connectivity and sustainability of our regional transport network.

“The indicative funding is planned to support a variety of projects aimed at improving public transport services, upgrading infrastructure, and promoting greener travel across the region.

“By prioritising sustainable and accessible transport solutions, we aim to reduce congestion, lower carbon emissions, and develop a more integrated system that better serves our communities and businesses.

“This indicative allocation underscores the Welsh Government’s commitment to creating a transport network that meets the evolving needs of those living and working in our region. Over the coming months, we will collaborate with local communities, stakeholders, and partners to ensure that the delivery plan maximises benefits for everyone.

“We look forward to sharing updates on project milestones and inviting feedback as we progress with this promising programme. Our gratitude goes to the Welsh Government for their ongoing support and to all those contributing to the future of transport in our region,” he added.