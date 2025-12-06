'A game changer': Council leaders welcome renewed bid for Shropshire-London train link with new Wellington station stop

A fresh application for an open-access service between Wrexham and London Euston has been submitted by the Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway (WSMR), months after a previous application was rejected by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) in July.

The revised proposal suggests four trains a day in each direction - one fewer than previously proposed - and WSMR is seeking a contract of seven years or longer.

As before, the service would stop at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, and Telford in Shropshire, with other stops at Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton and Milton Keynes. In addition, the revised plans include a new stop at Wellington in Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the development and confirmed it is working closely with Network Rail and the Government to bring improvements to Wellington Station.

Wellington Station

Wellington Station was selected as one of 73 across the country to benefit from a £300 million government fund. A new accessible route at the station was planned.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, said: "We welcome any new service which connects our borough with the capital and helps boost our economy.

"We also continue to work closely with Network Rail and the Department for Transport not just on this issue but also on potential for improving connections to the West Midlands, improvements at Telford Central and delivery of the long-overdue access at Wellington which was promised in 2018.

"This is another important announcement, and we continue to champion this bid on behalf of our residents and businesses."

Under the WSMR proposal, the first train would depart Wrexham General at 6.05am and arrive at London Euston at 9.32am.

If approved, the service would restore a direct rail link between Shropshire and the capital after Avanti West Coast's London trains from Shrewsbury were scrapped last year.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, cabinet member for economy and transport at Telford & Wrekin Council, added: "We’re calling on the Department for Transport to support WSMR. This service would be a game changer for residents and businesses, strengthening regional growth and sustainable travel options."