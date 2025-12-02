New bus service connecting Whitchurch and Market Drayton with Wellington and hospital to begin operating - here's when

D&G Buses has been appointed to run the service, which is due to start on January 5, Shropshire Council has announced.

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link

The new number 340 service will be funded through the council's recent allocation of Government Bus Service Improvement Funding for 2025/26.

Buses will run Monday to Saturday, departing Whitchurch at 7.05am to Market Drayton and then Wellington. The service from Wellington to both towns will start at 7.10am. The last bus from Wellington and Whitchurch will depart at 6.40pm.

Shropshire Council said the service provides a "much needed and requested" connection between the towns, allowing access to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford College, and Wellington and Whitchurch railway stations.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: "It’s great to be able to announce a new bus service. I’m very happy to say that we we’ve awarded the contract for this new service to D&G following a competitive tender process, and that the service will begin on January 5.

"We know that this service is something that people want and need – particularly as it will include a stop at the Princess Royal Hospital, and at Telford College. Of course, it will also make it easier for people from Whitchurch to visit Market Drayton, and vice versa, and for people from Wellington to visit both of these towns.

"I’m confident this service will prove popular and hope people will make good use of it."

Plans for the service were first revealed in December last year. It was initially hoped that the service could start operating by summer or early autumn, however it was delayed to January.

With no train station in Market Drayton, the new service will provide residents in the north Shropshire town with access to rail services at Whitchurch or Wellington.

Kevin Crawford, area operations manager at D&G Buses, added: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Shropshire Council to provide the brand-new local bus service 340 from January 5 linking Whitchurch, Market Drayton, the Princess Royal Hospital, and Wellington bus station connecting rural communities and enhancing access to essential services on Monday to Saturday following a recent tender round.

"For Market Drayton residents this service will also offer a connection to train services from either Whitchurch or Wellington, as well as bus connections into Telford town centre meeting requests from Market Drayton residents."