Shropshire Star
New highways contract is a priority for cash-strapped Shropshire Council

Developing a new highways contract with in-house teams and using modern technologies is high up on Shropshire Council’s agenda.

By Paul Rogers
Published

In a report sent to full council ahead of its meeting on Thursday (September 25), Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of the Liberal Democrat administration, says that its highways and flood response services will be responsive, locally engaged, and focused on preventative actions.

This includes ensuring all road defects are repaired in one visit. Meanwhile, improving communications with residents about closures and issues is also a short-term action, as is investing in streetlight repairs and converting to LED lights as soon as possible.

A Multihog planer machine used to repair a road near Stapleton in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS
Going into more detail about what the council’s approach is, Councillor Kidd said the adminstration will do the following:

  • Develop a new highways service focused on the most efficient and effective delivery model contract focused on in-house delivery and cost control

  • Partner with town and parish councils to maintain highways and the street scene

  • Improve major engineering schemes and maintenance of A-, B-, and C-roads

  • Ensure all road defects are repaired in one visit

  • Enhance drainage infrastructure to reduce flooding and road damage

  • Expand the in-house flood risk management department for design and live response

  • Establish community flood response groups with local contacts and safe gathering points

  • Support the River Severn Valley Water Management Scheme as a national case study

  • Advance an up-river preventative strategy with farmers, landowners, and flood groups

  • Collaborate with the Environment Agency on urban flood resilience projects

  • Deploy sensors on at-risk gullies and support volunteer flood response teams

  • Set up emergency hubs and improve land drainage team capacity

Pointing out what the new administration has done in its first 100 days after sweeping to power in May’s local elections, Councillor Kidd said 7,970 potholes have been filled, reducing the number of outstanding repairs by 55 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The council has also deployed an additional pothole repair team focused on unclassified country lanes, with more than 500 potholes repaired since late June. A major scheme to repair and future-proof the A488 at Hope Valley has also been carried out after the road sustained five landslips.

Councillor Kidd’s breakdown is part of a wider report called ‘A New Direction for Shropshire’ which sets out how the administration will deliver on its manifesto commitments over the next four years while developing a new local plan.

