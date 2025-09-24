New highways contract is a priority for cash-strapped Shropshire Council

In a report sent to full council ahead of its meeting on Thursday (September 25), Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of the Liberal Democrat administration, says that its highways and flood response services will be responsive, locally engaged, and focused on preventative actions.

This includes ensuring all road defects are repaired in one visit. Meanwhile, improving communications with residents about closures and issues is also a short-term action, as is investing in streetlight repairs and converting to LED lights as soon as possible.

A Multihog planer machine used to repair a road near Stapleton in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS

Going into more detail about what the council’s approach is, Councillor Kidd said the adminstration will do the following:

Develop a new highways service focused on the most efficient and effective delivery model contract focused on in-house delivery and cost control

Partner with town and parish councils to maintain highways and the street scene

Improve major engineering schemes and maintenance of A-, B-, and C-roads

Ensure all road defects are repaired in one visit

Enhance drainage infrastructure to reduce flooding and road damage

Expand the in-house flood risk management department for design and live response

Establish community flood response groups with local contacts and safe gathering points

Support the River Severn Valley Water Management Scheme as a national case study

Advance an up-river preventative strategy with farmers, landowners, and flood groups

Collaborate with the Environment Agency on urban flood resilience projects

Deploy sensors on at-risk gullies and support volunteer flood response teams

Set up emergency hubs and improve land drainage team capacity

Pointing out what the new administration has done in its first 100 days after sweeping to power in May’s local elections, Councillor Kidd said 7,970 potholes have been filled, reducing the number of outstanding repairs by 55 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The council has also deployed an additional pothole repair team focused on unclassified country lanes, with more than 500 potholes repaired since late June. A major scheme to repair and future-proof the A488 at Hope Valley has also been carried out after the road sustained five landslips.

Councillor Kidd’s breakdown is part of a wider report called ‘A New Direction for Shropshire’ which sets out how the administration will deliver on its manifesto commitments over the next four years while developing a new local plan.