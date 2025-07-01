Plans for new A49 roundabout withdrawn

Michael Park, of Signature New Homes, and Susan Jones, of Tesni Properties, submitted plans for the scheme north of Ludlow last December, and they were validated two months later.

A proposal to build 213 homes between the A49, Bromfield Road and the railway line was approved at the end of 2023 – more than 10 years after plans for the development were first unveiled.

However, a supporting statement said that, following the approval of that submission, further interaction with National Highways “resulted in the understanding that the approval would need to be looked again”.

“This was with specific regard to the amount of land allowed for a new junction, or traffic island off the A49 to access the approval site,” it said.

“In the interim period, Highways England’s standards had been updated, meaning that additional space was required to install any new traffic islands of this type.”

Plans for a new roundabout off the A49 north of Ludlow have been withdrawn. Picture: Google

However, even though Ludlow Town Council supported the proposal, it didn’t receive the backing from National Highways.

“The proposed junction plan is clearly labelled as indicative and contains a notation that ‘ further detailed design to be undertaken by specialists’,” said Ellie Smith, assistant spatial planner for National Highways.

“This is not considered to be acceptable at this stage in terms of progressing a full planning application and significant further information will be required.

“The proposed access roundabout junction to the A49 identifies earthworks and retaining structures. The geometry of the roundabout (including swept-path analysis), visibility requirements (stopping sight distance), gradient and carriageway crossfalls and surface water drainage arrangements, will need to be the subject of an appropriate preliminary design in accordance with DMRB (Design Manual for Roads and Bridges) standards.

“In summary, the current proposals contain insufficient information to enable consideration of the proposed roundabout junction to the A49 trunk road. Further information will need to be submitted to demonstrate compliance with DMRB standards, including relaxations and identification of any departures from standards, which would include the retention of any non-standard existing features.”

The proposal has therefore been withdrawn, which has been noted by Shropshire Council.