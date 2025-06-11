Traffic issues in Ludlow street on agenda for public meeting after several cars damaged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents living in the lower end of Corve Street have become frustrated about speeding traffic when it should only be used for access.

Damage caused to a car in Corve Street, Ludlow. Picture: Submitted

Last month, three parked vehicles were reportedly damaged in the street by a speeding car, with police called.

Margeret Kevern, who lives in Corve Street, said that traffic shouldn’t even be there.

“It is designated ‘access only’ but is regularly used as a cut-through by vehicles with no legitimate reason to be there – including lorries, tractors, school traffic, and shopping runs,” she said.

“Despite previous contact and clear evidence from residents, there has been no meaningful action from the council, nor any proper enforcement of the ‘access only’ restriction.

“This is particularly concerning as Lower Corve Street lies within a conservation area, yet it is treated like a through-road, with no regard for its protected status, residential nature, or the safety and quality of life for those who live here.

Corve Street is for access only. However, residents have said that a of vehicles use it was a \"through-road.\" Picture: Google

“Residents have repeatedly raised the possibility of ANPR or CCTV camera enforcement, which would deter misuse and support access-only compliance.

“Yet we are met with silence or vague refusals. We now ask directly: why will the council not even trial cameras in this location? Modern camera systems are relatively low-cost and could easily be installed on a temporary or trial basis, as has been done in other areas.

“Even a short-term trial would provide real data on traffic volumes and the extent of the problem – data that would help guide long-term decisions.

“There is no clear justification for refusing to even consider this. Residents are entitled to a safe and peaceful environment, especially in a conservation area.

“The current inaction sends the message that traffic misuse is tolerated and that residential voices are being ignored.”

Ludlow North Councillor Andy Boddington said: “There are lot of traffic issues to solve in Ludlow and Lower Corve Street is at the top of the list.

“The recent accident shows that it is time to slow traffic town and block traffic using the road as a cut through.

“There have been many discussions about this over the last decade but nothing was done. We will be holding public meeting shortly to discuss what can be done to restrict on Lower Corve Street.

“We also want to look at problems on New Road, where there was a fatal accident recently, and at other streets around the area. We are a new administration but we are determined to get problems like this solved across Ludlow and across the county.”