Highways contract extended while Shropshire Council review financial future

This means that the seven-year contract, which began in 2017, will carry on until April 2026.

However, due to their being two further 12-month extension opportunities as part of the contract, it could be further extended to March 2028.

Shropshire Council say there has been a 66% drop in the cost to repair a pothole in the local authority’s area in the past four years – below the national average – and a reduction in the number of defects on A and B roads.

“The one year extension with Kier provides service stability and continuity, whilst we reflect on Shropshire’s ‘mixed economy future’ and financial challenges,” said Andy Wilde, Shropshire Council’s assistant director for infrastructure.

“Shropshire Council now has far greater control and influence over services, with Kier focused on areas of strength and value for money which we welcome.”

Resurfacing work taking place on the A41. The stretch between Wrexham Road and Tilstock Island, Whitchurch, is part of Shropshire Council\'s maintenance programme for spring/summer 2025. Picture: Shropshire Council

Ian McIellan, general manager at Kier Transportation, added: “It’s great to see our performance recognised by receiving this contract award, and look forward to continuing to build on the strong partnership we have with Shropshire Council.

“We are aligned in our values and committed to delivering on behalf of the community and leaving a positive impact – prioritising safety and sustainability, while delivering a high quality service that people can rely on.”

Every local authority in England was told by the Government that it had to publish how many potholes it has filled or lose out on millions of pounds worth of funding. During 2024, Shropshire Council said it repaired 35,862 potholes – over 800 more than in 2023, and an increase of 14,000 in 2020.

The loal authority will now receive an extra £9 million worth of funding to fix its roads – bringing the total amount to £33.6m for 2025/26.

Dozens of roads are on the council’s list to repair during the next few months, including the the A90, the A495, the A528, the A529, the A5, the A464, the A458, the A442, the A488, and the A41.