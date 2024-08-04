Quicker trains from Shrewsbury to Manchester and Cardiff promised after improvements made

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Network Rail has announced that 38 out of 40 restrictions on the Matches Line that have been affected Transport for Wales' (TfW) loco-hauled trains between Cardiff, Shrewsbury and Manchester or Holyhead, are no longer in place.

The firm that manages Britain's railway lines has said the changes have already led to journey times between Cardiff and Manchester being cut by around 10 minutes.

Both Network Rail and TfW are promising more timetable improvements when the next timetable changes take place in December.

Network Rail Wales and Borders programme manager Alex Hinshelwood said: “After three years of hard work and collaboration, the line-speed improvement project on the Marches Line has been commissioned.

“This allows all trains between Hereford, Crewe and North Wales to run at the same speed, bringing significant journey time improvements in time for the December 2024 timetable change.

“The top speed on the line hasn’t altered – but now all trains, some of which were previously restricted to a lower speed, are allowed to run at the same top speed.

“When we saw the potential journey-time savings that could be made, we were thrilled to be able to help TfW deliver faster journeys for their passengers by realising the full capability of the railway.

“We are now looking at other locations across the Wales and Borders route where we can make similar line-speed improvements.”

Transport for Wales loco-hauled train. Photo: Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales planning and performance director Colin Lea said: “Working closely with our partners in Network Rail, we are delighted to have agreed these key line-speed improvements on the Marches line.

“These will initially prove to be a performance boost for us, meaning we can get more customers to where they are travelling to on time. From December, we will also be able to improve journey times on the back of this work, meaning shorter journeys for our customers.

“The Marches route is incredibly important, linking North Wales and the North West of England, to South Wales and services to the Cambrian coast and Birmingham.

“Speed improvements can only be achieved through close collaboration and with safety at the forefront, so this achievement really does show how train operators and Network Rail can work together for the benefit of customers and the economy.”