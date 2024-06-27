'Overcrowded and overpriced – and as for the toilets, take a hazmat suit' – your views on Avanti West Coast

The company has just embarked on a £117 million refurbishment project, with 25,000 new seats, a redesigned on-board shop, additional luggage space and better on-board information screens. Other changes include upgraded lighting, refurbished toilets and new carpets.

But it has a long way to go if it is to change the opinion of passengers.

They complain of cancelled services, extortionate food and drink prices, overcrowding, poor customer services and, of course, the cost of tickets.

It probably isn't surprising that most reviews are negative. Those that have had a comfortable and uneventful journey are less likely to post a review.

But they do mirror the type of issues that passengers have been raising ever since Avanti West Coast took the contract from Virgin in 2019.

Nicola C perhaps sums up the frustration of many with a review posted last month for a trip between London and Chester.