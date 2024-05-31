Rail replacement buses to replace trains on key route this weekend
Rail replacement buses will be replacing trains on the Shrewsbury to Crewe route this weekend.
By David Tooley
Published
Transport for Wales (TfW) says that due to engineering works the buses will be running in lieu of trains all day on Saturday and Sunday.
In addition, trains won't be running next Sunday, June 9, either.
A spokesperson for TfW said: "Due to engineering works taking place a replacement bus service will be running all day this weekend and Sunday, June 9.
"Sorry for any inconveniences this may cause."