Rail replacement buses to replace trains on key route this weekend

Transport for Wales (TfW) says that due to engineering works the buses will be running in lieu of trains all day on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, trains won't be running next Sunday, June 9, either.

A spokesperson for TfW said: "Due to engineering works taking place a replacement bus service will be running all day this weekend and Sunday, June 9.

"Sorry for any inconveniences this may cause."