Broken down vehicle on A5 causes long delays around Shrewsbury in run up to royal visit

As many were heading into the county town to welcome Queen Camilla on Wednesday, a broken down vehicle on the A5 was causing carnage for drivers.

Police reported a vehicle had broken down on the Edgebold Roundabout at around 9.45am.

As a result, long delays were facing those on the A5 westbound between the Dobbies Island (Bayston Hill Roundabout) and A488 Hanwood Road (Edgebold Roundabout).

Traffic was also building along the A49 from Bayston Hill towards to the junction with the A5.

Police are encouraging drivers to find an alternative route while the vehicle awaits recovery.

A number of road closures throughout Shrewsbury were also in place on Wednesday due to the royal visit.

Wyle Cop from English Bridge to High Street, High Street, Milk Street, Market Street, Princess Street, The Square, Shoplatch and Bellstone are due to be closed until around 2pm.