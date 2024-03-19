'Dangerous' Shrewsbury road to receive £650k of Government funding for safety work

Shropshire is to receive a share of a £38.3 million government investment to improve road safety on 17 of the country’s "most high-risk roads".

Of that, £650,000 is earmarked for improving the A5191 in Shrewsbury.

According to the Department for Transport, the road, which runs from Heathgate roundabout in Ditherington through the town centre, over the English Bridge and on towards Meole Brace, is one of the country's most dangerous roads.

The allocation of £38.3 million to 17 different roads has reportedly been based on data independently surveyed and provided by the Road Safety Foundation.