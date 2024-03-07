Potholed village road now 'impassable' as residents brand it 'worst in Shropshire'

The pitted and potholed road leading from Ditton Priors is the main route from the village to nearby Bridgnorth.

But the three-mile stretch of road is so pitted and potholed that residents refuse to drive it at night, and it has also been accountable for numerous punctures and wheel damage to villagers' cars.

Bob Hayes said he has been reporting the state of the road to Shropshire Council for the last five years.