Shrewsbury bus station set to reopen after closure for flooding
Shrewsbury's bus station will reopen tomorrow morningfollowing the closure for flooding.
By David Tooley
Smithfield Road and Chester Street/Coton Hill were reopened on Friday afternoon after Shropshire Council workers completed the clean up on that main route through town.
At the start of the day on Saturday the two way traffic flow into the Raven Meadows car park will be kept as while they clean Roushill, and Raven Meadows at its junction with Roushill.