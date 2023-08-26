Controversial A41 closure and 29-mile diversion ends ahead of schedule

Traffic jams have become a common sight in Sambrook since the closure of the A41 a week ago

The A41 was shut by the council on July 24. The 24-hour closure was expected until at least September 3.

The controversial closure saw the council put a 29-mile diversion in place but residents in a rural villages near the A41 said drivers were ignoring the designated route and clogging up country roads.

But on Saturday morning, Telford & Wrekin Council said the work to fix the Newport trunk road had been completed ahead of schedule.

The council said: "We’re pleased to be opening the A41 ahead of schedule this afternoon, Saturday 26, subject to weather conditions.

"Due to the extent of the improvement work, we will be completing road studs over the next week.

"This means there will be sections of the road under localised traffic management outside of the peak hours to complete this work."

However, the authority warned that there will be more work on the Newport road next year.

"The two-phase project will continue in 2024, most likely during the summer months while traffic levels are reduced. The full scope of work will be released in due course," the authority said.

Residents in villages around the closed road say council workers began removing the signs on Saturday, as he council prepares to allow traffic back on the A41.

The controversial month-long closure saw residents complain of traffic "chaos", particularly in the first week the road was shut as they found themselves inundated with traffic avoiding the lengthy diversion.