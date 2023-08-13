Drivers warned of delays after crash on M6 in Staffordshire

National Highways West Midlands said two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway on Sunday afternoon following a collision between junction 14 for Stafford and junction 15 for Stoke.
The lanes have since reopened to traffic but drivers were warned that there were an initial five miles of congestion.
People were advised to leave extra time for their journeys.
Update - The vehicles are now out of live lane and all lanes have reopened on the #M6 northbound between J14 #Stafford and J15 #StokeonTrent.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) August 13, 2023
There are 5 miles of congestion following this incident so please allow time for these delays to clear. pic.twitter.com/czLXexfB9L