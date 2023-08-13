Drivers warned of delays after crash on M6 in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienTransportPublished:

Drivers were warned of delays after a crash on the M6 in Staffordshire.

The M6 motorway in Staffordshire. Photo: Google
The M6 motorway in Staffordshire. Photo: Google

National Highways West Midlands said two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway on Sunday afternoon following a collision between junction 14 for Stafford and junction 15 for Stoke.

The lanes have since reopened to traffic but drivers were warned that there were an initial five miles of congestion.

People were advised to leave extra time for their journeys.

