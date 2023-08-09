Controversial A41 roadworks 'are on track to be completed on time'

Work being carried out on the A41. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Officers say more than 3,000 hours have been ploughed into improvement works in the first two weeks of a major highways project on the A41, with crews working weekends and evenings to complete it on time.

The council closed the A41 near Newport on July 24 for "essential" works to repair the road. The 24-hour closure, which is expected until at least September 3, has seen the council put a a 29-mile diversion in place but residents in a rural villages near the A41 say drivers are ignoring the designated route and clogging up country roads.

They stress that while a road closure is in place while the work takes place, businesses along the route are open as usual, and access is being maintained by on-site traffic management operatives. Access is also being maintained for residents.

Work being carried out on the A41. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Much of the work in the first two weeks has taken place on the section north of Standford Bridge crossroads.

A spokesperson for Telford and Wrekin highways team said the nature of the site meant that much of the work that began on the north section has not been visible but involved more than a kilometre of full carriageway.

Also, ironwork reinstatement, drainage improvements, road sweeping, gully cleansing, tree felling, litter picking and improvements to road signs and lines will take place on both sections.

“We’re investing around £1m in the A41 to ensure it is well-maintained for residents and commuters," said the spokesperson.

Drainage work under way. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

"The road is being restructured from its base level right through to its surface along with improved directional signage and drainage and we’re confident the work is on schedule to complete on time.

“We know that a closure like this can cause disruption, so we’ve planned the works for the summer holidays when the roads are quieter and we’re working as quickly as possible to complete the project.

“We’re grateful to the Sambrook community group in bringing issues around the diversion to our attention and creating a positive environment to resolve the problems together.”

The project involves the closure of a major ‘A’ road for essential repairs which are being carried out in a phased approach on a site split into north and south sections.

Work began with excavation of full widths of carriageway in the north, making it impassable to vehicles.