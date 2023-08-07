The A41 roadworks near Newport

As of Monday, a large stretch of the A41 near Newport has been closed for two weeks for "essential" repair works.

The £1 million scheme includes road resurfacing, new drainage systems and upgrades to road signs and lines, and the road has been closed 24/7 from the Forton roundabout to Hinstock.

Today the council said its teams are continuing to monitor the fallout from the closure, and said that "entire sections" of the road will soon be excavated.

The A41 roadworks near Sambrook

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council today said: "The roadworks being carried out on the A41 are essential and running to schedule, with the road due to reopen on September 3 as planned.

“The project is being managed in the most efficient way possible, during the summer holiday period when traffic is at its lowest.

“We will continue to monitor the effects of the closure and are working hard behind the scenes to address issues raised by local residents as they arise.

The A41 roadworks at Standford Bridge, northwest of Newport

“Entire sections of road will shortly have deep excavations.

“We continue to urge motorists to plan their journeys carefully, respect the speed limits and stick to the official diversions. We are aware of drivers choosing to ignore the road closures and this is totally unacceptable behaviour.”