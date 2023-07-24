Police called to report of stuck lorry in A41 diversion traffic 'chaos'

Residents shared photographs of the jams caused by drivers seeking a way around the closure

Officers were called to Sambrook, near Newport at around 8.20am on Monday, to reports of an articulated lorry stuck in the narrow country lanes.

The full closure of the A41 for roadworks, which began on Monday, saw drivers take to the back roads to find their own diversion this morning.

Residents of the surrounding communities spoke of the "chaos" that unfolded on the narrow lanes.

Now, police have confirmed they were called in to help with the volume of traffic.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Our officers did attend this morning to help with [the] volume of traffic.