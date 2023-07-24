Police called to report of stuck lorry in A41 diversion traffic 'chaos'

By Megan JonesTelfordTransportPublished: Comments

Police were called to help free a lorry stuck on a country road amid A41 road closure "chaos".

Residents shared photographs of the jams caused by drivers seeking a way around the closure
Residents shared photographs of the jams caused by drivers seeking a way around the closure

Officers were called to Sambrook, near Newport at around 8.20am on Monday, to reports of an articulated lorry stuck in the narrow country lanes.

The full closure of the A41 for roadworks, which began on Monday, saw drivers take to the back roads to find their own diversion this morning.

Residents of the surrounding communities spoke of the "chaos" that unfolded on the narrow lanes.

Now, police have confirmed they were called in to help with the volume of traffic.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Our officers did attend this morning to help with [the] volume of traffic.

"We received a call initially about an articulated lorry being stuck around 8.20am."

Transport
News
Telford
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News