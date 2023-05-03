Catering woes add to points failure disruption on rail routes through Shropshire

A train operator running services through Shropshire has said that on a number of its services catering will not be available.

These include the 9:01am Milford Haven to Manchester Piccadilly which travels through the county and and was due to arrive at 3.15pm.

The Transport for Wales Website says the service is full and standing from Newport South Wales. Catering is not available between Shrewsbury and Manchester Piccadilly.

The 1.27pm from Holyhead to Birmingham International due 5:53pm won't have catering between Holyhead and Shrewsbury.

And the 3.07pm from Milford Haven to Manchester Piccadilly due 9:15 won't have catering between Shrewsbury and Hereford.

And the 3:30pm Manchester Piccadilly to Carmarthen due 8:59 won't have catering between Manchester Piccadilly and Shrewsbury.

Transport for Wales has been asked for comment.

The train operator is also suffering delays to services between Knighton and Llandrindod due to a points failure between Knighton and Llandrindod.

Train services running through these stations may be delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day, says TfW.

The company says if its trains runs late or are cancelled for any reason, and because of that you get to your destination station 15 minutes or more later than scheduled, you may be entitled to claim Delay Repay compensation.

Customers should contact the customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. You can email them on customer.relations@tfwrail.wales