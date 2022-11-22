Notification Settings

Road delays caused by chemical spillage on busy A5 roundabout at Oswestry

By Megan Jones

The A5 near Oswestry is heavily congested thanks to a chemical spill on a major roundabout.

Congestion at the Mile End roundabout. Photo: Phil Davies

Firefighters were called to reports of a spill of ferric chloride from an LGV just before 2pm today.

The incident occurred on the A5 Mile End roundabout in Oswestry.

Two fire appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit were mobilised from Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. Hazmat officers were in attendance.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking road users to avoid the area while they work with police to deal with the incident.

e Environmental Agency has been informed of the incident.

Delays caused by the incident were reported southbound from the Whittington Roundabout on the A5, with reports of traffic on the roundabout moving slowly.

Ferric chloride solution is used to treat sewage and industrial waste, to purify water, as an etching agent for engraving circuit boards, and in making other chemicals.









