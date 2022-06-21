There will be no train services in Shropshire today

Tens of thousands of workers have walked out in a row over pay and potential job cuts as the industry is told to make savings against a backdrop of surging inflation and a cost of living crisis.

Workers from 13 train operators - including Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway - and Network Rail are taking part in the industrial action today, Thursday and Saturday.

It means just a fraction of the usual weekday service will be available for passengers today across the country, but in Shropshire there is no train service at all.

Transport for Wales has said it cannot operate any trains, despite its staff not striking, because of Network Rail staff - who operate the tracks and signals - walking out.

West Midlands Railway is operating a skeleton service in the Black Country, and has suspended its Birmingham to Shrewsbury service until Sunday, while Avanti West Coast has also cancelled its direct train from Shrewsbury to London while the strike is ongoing.