Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rail strikes LIVE: Updates as walkout cancels every train in Shropshire

By David StubbingsShrewsburyTransportPublished: Comments

Train services in Shropshire have been decimated as the first day of the biggest rail strike in 30 years gets under way.

There will be no train services in Shropshire today
There will be no train services in Shropshire today

Tens of thousands of workers have walked out in a row over pay and potential job cuts as the industry is told to make savings against a backdrop of surging inflation and a cost of living crisis.

Workers from 13 train operators - including Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway - and Network Rail are taking part in the industrial action today, Thursday and Saturday.

It means just a fraction of the usual weekday service will be available for passengers today across the country, but in Shropshire there is no train service at all.

Transport for Wales has said it cannot operate any trains, despite its staff not striking, because of Network Rail staff - who operate the tracks and signals - walking out.

West Midlands Railway is operating a skeleton service in the Black Country, and has suspended its Birmingham to Shrewsbury service until Sunday, while Avanti West Coast has also cancelled its direct train from Shrewsbury to London while the strike is ongoing.

Follow the updates from the first day of the strike.

Transport
News
Politics
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News