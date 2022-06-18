Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

First Shropshire petrol station seen charging £2 a litre as drivers plan fuel protests

By Ian HarveyShrewsburyTransportPublished: Comments

Surging fuel prices have reached an unwanted landmark in Shropshire after a filling station was seen charging more than £2 per litre.

Prices at Shell's garage on Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury on Saturday
Prices at Shell's garage on Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury on Saturday

Shell's garage on Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury was charging £2.05 (205.9p) a litre for diesel and £1.91 (191.9p) a litre for unleaded on Saturday.

The new price comes amid a crisis for motorists as fuel prices soar to record highs.

According to the RAC, the week ended with the average price of petrol in the UK above 187p per litre, with diesel at 194p.

It means the price of filling up an average 55-litre car is now well over £100 as the cost of living crisis continues to worsen.

Forecourts across Shropshire currently vary in price, with some creeping towards £2 per litre, while others, mainly supermarket fuel stations, remain the cheapest.

There have been calls for the Government to stage another intervention after the 5p fuel duty cut announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak was quickly swallowed up by rising prices.

The escalating prices are set to lead to protests from fed-up motorists.

One was set to take place on the M6 at Walsall on Saturday, although the exact time and location had not been confirmed.

Another protest is planned to take place on Monday, July 4, on the M6 Northbound at Junction 3, with a rolling roadblock organised by the 'Fuel Price Stand Against Tax Group'.

If it goes ahead, the protest would see traffic slowed to 30mph in lanes one and two of the M6 northbound at Junction 3 and then back down the southbound carriageway.

The protest is set to coincide with another taking place on the M54, where a Telford business owner is planning to bring the M54 carriageway at Shifnal Services to a standstill.

A Facebook group called 'Stand up to fuel prices UK wide' has organised the rolling roadblock on the same day, Monday July 4.

Transport
News
News
Motors
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News