First Shropshire petrol station seen charging £2 a litre as drivers plan fuel protests

Prices at Shell's garage on Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury on Saturday

Shell's garage on Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury was charging £2.05 (205.9p) a litre for diesel and £1.91 (191.9p) a litre for unleaded on Saturday.

The new price comes amid a crisis for motorists as fuel prices soar to record highs.

According to the RAC, the week ended with the average price of petrol in the UK above 187p per litre, with diesel at 194p.

It means the price of filling up an average 55-litre car is now well over £100 as the cost of living crisis continues to worsen.

Forecourts across Shropshire currently vary in price, with some creeping towards £2 per litre, while others, mainly supermarket fuel stations, remain the cheapest.

There have been calls for the Government to stage another intervention after the 5p fuel duty cut announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak was quickly swallowed up by rising prices.

The escalating prices are set to lead to protests from fed-up motorists.

One was set to take place on the M6 at Walsall on Saturday, although the exact time and location had not been confirmed.

Another protest is planned to take place on Monday, July 4, on the M6 Northbound at Junction 3, with a rolling roadblock organised by the 'Fuel Price Stand Against Tax Group'.

If it goes ahead, the protest would see traffic slowed to 30mph in lanes one and two of the M6 northbound at Junction 3 and then back down the southbound carriageway.

The protest is set to coincide with another taking place on the M54, where a Telford business owner is planning to bring the M54 carriageway at Shifnal Services to a standstill.