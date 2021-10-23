Residents urged to back their preferred transport and open space schemes

Bridgnorth is one of the towns where transport changes are being proposed

Today people are being asked for their views on plans outlined by Shropshire Council.

The transport and public space proposals for Bridgnorth and northeast Shrewsbury have been published and are open for consultation.

Residents and businesses have been encouraged to comment on which of the ideas they would like to see progressed – if funding becomes available.

In Bridgnorth they include:

A new town centre multi-storey car park.

A new junction from the A458 to provide direct access to the Oldbury Wells Schools.

Improvements to the environment on the town’s High Street.

Bridgnorth's High Street could be improved and a town new car park built

For Shrewsbury, they include:

Enhancements to key roundabouts – including Battlefield Roundabout, Enterprise Roundabout and Heathgates Roundabout – to improve safety and capacity.

Walking and cycling improvements including a River Severn pedestrian route to enhance safe access for people to the Featherbed Lane schools and Shrewsbury Sports Village.

The proposals first need to have public backing in order to secure funding and therefore, the council is encouraging people to share their thoughts before any further work is carried out.

It is inviting people to comment on which projects should be prioritised, which should not be taken forward, and to suggest any schemes they think have been missed and should be considered. The consultation runs until November 25.

Proposed improvements to Heathgates roundabout in Shrewsbury

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “This is very much an emerging list of projects for Bridgnorth and for northeast Shrewsbury that could be carried out in the coming months and years, if there is public support, and if funding can be secured. We hope it’s a list that will grab people’s attention and generate debate and discussion. It’s exciting to be able to put these ideas on the table and ask local people what they think.”

To find out more on the plans and give your views, visit shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved.

Should Bridgnorth High Street be pedestrianised?

It’s important to give those who live, work and visit Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury the opportunity to comment and help shape the proposals, including to help identify priority projects.

“We hope that this exercise helps demonstrate to the public how Shropshire Council is continuing to push forward on transport, and access investment, in Bridgnorth and in northeast Shrewsbury.

The suggested new River Severn Pedestrian route

“Next spring we’ll also be publishing proposals for Market Drayton and Oswestry as part of this programme, and we hope that plans for other areas of the county will follow.

“We’d welcome any suggestions for which areas we should focus on next.”

To comment on the Bridgnorth proposals visit shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/bridgnorth-future-connectivity-plan/.