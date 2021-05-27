Four injured in major Shrewsbury A5 collision

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the police to the A5 in Emstrey, Shrewsbury at 3.49pm on Thursday.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find four patients requiring assessment following a collision involving several vehicles. The driver of one car, a man, sustained potentially serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene before being conveyed by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further emergency care.

“Two further men sustained non-serious injuries and were treated by ambulance staff on scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance. A fourth patient, a woman, was assessed and found to have sustained injuries not believed to be serious. She was treated on scene before being taken to the same hospital by land for further assessment.”

The incident happened on the A5 at Shrewsbury on the road between the Emstrey Island and the Preston Island.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington stations and an operations officer is in attendance.