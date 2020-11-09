Shrewsbury A5 railway station 'key for future'

Councillor Peter Nutting said his Conservative administration would be looking at other ways to remove traffic from Shrewsbury town centre after the North West Relief Road is built.

One such project could be to create a parkway station near Preston Island, linking to a new interchange on the town’s park and ride network, which is itself on the cusp of a huge overhaul.

Councillor Nutting outlined his plans with less than six months to go until the council elections in May. He said, if re-elected, transport would be a major priority in the county.

It comes as opposition councillors call for more funding to be ploughed into public transport around the county, saying it is essential to reduce reliance on cars.

Councillor Nutting said the parkway station idea was the most achievable aim for the next five years.

He also expressed support for Network Rail’s plans to electrify the line between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, but said the project was in competition with others across the Midlands for funding which could see it take years to become a reality.

He said: “What’s more realistic in the shorter term is a parkway station on the edge of Shrewsbury – that’s a project that may be able to be delivered more quickly.

“We could have a park and ride facility at the same time. There would be enough room there to provide lots of parking, as well as parking for the railway station.