Motorcyclist dies after crash involving car and tractor near Market Drayton

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a smash involving a car, tractor and motorbike on the A53 in Oakley Folly between Market Drayton and Loggerheads at 7.25pm.
Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic also attended to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “An off-duty doctor and bystanders were already performing CPR on a man, the motorcyclist, when ambulance staff arrived on scene.
"Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save the motorcyclist and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.
“The driver of the tractor and car involved were assessed by ambulance staff but both were discharged on scene.”
The A53 was closed for the majority of the evening by police and people were warned to find alternative routes.