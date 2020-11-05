Motorcyclist dies after crash involving car and tractor near Market Drayton

The A53 in Oakley Folly. Pic: Google Street View

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a smash involving a car, tractor and motorbike on the A53 in Oakley Folly between Market Drayton and Loggerheads at 7.25pm.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic also attended to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “An off-duty doctor and bystanders were already performing CPR on a man, the motorcyclist, when ambulance staff arrived on scene.

"Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save the motorcyclist and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“The driver of the tractor and car involved were assessed by ambulance staff but both were discharged on scene.”