Chirk Railway Station best in Britain

It is the latest accolade for the Friends of Chirk Station who work around the clock to ensure rail passengers have a warm welcome to the town on the Shropshire/Wales border.

This year's award ceremony had to be held virtually with the online event hosted by well known BBC newsreader, Huw Edwards and the managing editor of RAIL magazine, Nigel Harris.

Each year the RAIL magazine's sponsored event pays tribute to the country's rail community.

Run by Transport for Wales the station has been adopted by the Friends group which maintains its gardens, keeps the platform and the access tidy and campaigns for facilities including helping the station to get Access for All improvements.

Christine Ashford for the volunteer group said the hard work would continue.

She said: “Friends of Chirk Station are absolutely delighted to be recognised for the work they have achieved in making our station, not only the best in Wales but now the UK.

“Thanks to all our volunteers and supporters including our friends in Transport for Wales and Wales in Bloom.

“We certainly will continue to keep our community on track and growing.”

Mr Harris said that the awards judging process was rigorous with a panel of more than 20 judges carrying out hundreds of interviews and visits before arriving at their final decisions.

During the award ceremony he gave a special mention to those who worked in the industry throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “During the pandemic, our railwaymen and women made sure that essential workers, medicines and crucial supplies were all where they needed to be, month after month – not once was the country let down by this amazing workforce.

“Railways isn’t what these people do – it’s what they are – and they just got on with it. They deserve the nation’s thanks and it’s great that the PM took time out to offer such sincere appreciation.”

After the award was revealed on social media local people praised the Friends of Chirk Station for their hard work.

Former town clerk, Sam Hughes, said: "Thanks to you and your band of volunteers for such good work making the station so beautiful and well kept."