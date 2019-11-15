Further road and school closures after Shropshire hit by more rain

The south has been particularly affected, with road closures and reports of flooding.

Closed education facilities include Bishop's Castle Community College. Also in Bishop's Castle the Acorns Woodlands Centre primary school is closed due to flooding on the road.

St George's CE Primary School, in School Road, Clun; St Mary's CE Primary School, in Bucknell, and Clunbury CE Primary School, in Clunbury, near Craven Arms, are also closed.

Leintwardine current river level 2.3m pic.twitter.com/VkLhmFQjZ4 — Storm Chase UK (@StormChaseUK) November 15, 2019

Shropshire Council said Norbury, Chirbury and Stiperstones schools are all open for pupils and staff.

In Shrewsbury, Frankwell Main Car Park was partially closed due to rising flood water levels and is expected to be fully closed this evening. Flood barriers remain in place.

Shrewsbury car park latest: Frankwell Riverside part-closed today due to occupation by our partner the Environment Agency. Frankwell Main - now open with reduced spaces but will close this evening based on current predictions. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) November 15, 2019

@BBCShropshire @ShropshireStar I can confirm the #Frankwell car park is open with some restrictions. @EnvAgency staff will monitor levels and will keep barriers in place until flood risk is removed. #Shrewsbury town open for business as usual @ShrewsburyTC @ShropCouncil pic.twitter.com/7jBntFEB4U — Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) November 15, 2019

There are a number of flood alerts and flood warnings in place for the region.

Flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action is required - were in place for the River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury, River Teme at Ludlow, Eardiston, Leintwardine, Walford, Little Hereford Ashford Carbonel, Stanford Bridge, Tenbury Wells and Burford.

River levels remain high in the county, so please take extra care around the rivers and be #floodaware. Check your flood risk online by following the link. https://t.co/EsJli7ondk pic.twitter.com/9Dljl36Vem — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) November 15, 2019

🌊 Flood ALERTS – River Severn



Flooding is affecting low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Other locations that may be affected include Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth. Keep updated https://t.co/d6aezm5Ud9 pic.twitter.com/ixcNjIaLut — Shrops Fire & Rescue (@shropsfire) November 14, 2019

Flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - are in place for Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Lower Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, River Lugg North of Leominster, River Salwarpe, River Severn, River Sow, River Penk, Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, Tern and Perry Catchments, The River Dee Catchment from Whitchurch to Chester and the Upper Teme.

The Environment Agency said roads in the Teme Valley area were still affected and that drivers should take care.

In Knighton near Presteigne, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crews last night helped to pump water from flooded properties, in Mill Green.

It tweeted: "Crews from Knighton and @PresteigneFire are currently maintaining water levels within three properties using light portable pumps/ Land Rover pump and sand bags at Mill Green Knighton. Water levels outside property still rising slowly. Please take care near water hazards in the area."

Crews from knighton and @PresteigneFire are currently maintaining water levels within 3 properties using light portable pumps/ land rover pump and sand bags at mill green knighton. Water levels outside property still rising slowly. Please take care near water hazards in the area. pic.twitter.com/ut46ppvfgW — Knighton FireStation (@Knighton_Fire) November 14, 2019

Some roads may still be experiencing localised flooding. If you are travelling today plan your route & leave extra time. Road Closure signs are there for a reason - Do Not drive through flood water. Keep up to date at @WorcsTravel @ShropCouncil @HfdsStreets @TelfordWrekin pic.twitter.com/lXle7nkuxB — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) November 15, 2019

Almost 150 flood warnings remain in place across Britain after more heavy rain fell last night.

While the Met Office is forecasting the rains to finally ease off today, heavy downpours overnight have increased the number of flood warnings in effect.

The Environment Agency (EA) has posted 147 current flood warnings – in which immediate action is required – with 145 in England and two in Wales.

There are also 174 flood alerts current, warning people to be prepared for possible flooding.

The warnings and alerts cover most of England.

They are in force across the south of the country from Cornwall to Kent, from Chester in the north-west to areas just north of Norwich and regions to the east of York, and most parts in between.

Heavy persistent rain has caused #flooding across parts of northern England. Stay away from swollen rivers and do not drive through flood water. Keep up to date: https://t.co/NVgmGluikf#Flood #FloodAware pic.twitter.com/bLx1rEVLqA — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) November 14, 2019

The EA says it is working with emergency responders and local authorities to protect people and properties in Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

The Met Office’s Friday morning forecast for the UK is for “rain at times, but not as heavy as recent days”.

It has forecast “further rain at times” for Saturday in England and southern Scotland.

Almost 50mm of rain fell near Tal-y-Maes, Wales, in the 24 hours to Thursday evening, and the 49.6mm recorded in Brecknockshire was almost matched by Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire, which saw 48.8mm over the same period.

The rain arrived alongside cold temperatures in some parts, as parts of the south-west of England did not manage to climb above two degrees on Thursday, but flood water remains the primary concern.