Shrewsbury meeting for rail users

Hosting the event is Railfuture, the national volunteer-run organisation campaigning for more and better passenger and freight trains on a bigger rail network. Entrance is free including tea, coffee and light refreshments.

Dr Stephen Wright, chairman of Railfuture West Midlands, said: “We have chosen Shrewsbury as our venue as it is the railway hub for a large cross-border area of The Marches and we are concerned that proposals for future services do not reflect the needs of the local communities.

"We are pleased to welcome Daniel Kawczynski MP, who has a track record of lobbying vigorously for better rail services. We also welcome senior industry figures Lee Robinson from Transport for Wales and Peter Sargant of West Midlands Rail Executive, who are both aware that there will be some searching questions put to them on the day.

"Also voicing the Rail Users concerns will be Ced Green, Secretary of North Cheshire Rail Users' Association, who has spent the last 25 years campaigning tirelessly for the rail passenger throughout the Marches, the North West, and North Wales.”

He added: “Good rail services and connections are essential to the economic and social development of the region, by providing better access to employment, educational and cultural opportunities. We hope this conference will highlight the issues and challenges for travel in the region and will generate inspiring suggestions for improvements.”