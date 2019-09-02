Half of drivers over 30mph speed limit

The shocking statistic has been highlighted by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as part of the service’s Drive4Life campaign.

The lifesaving organisation aims to make drivers aware of the risks and pitfalls that can heighten their risk of a serious incident on the road, due to the charity attending 672 road traffic collisions (RTCs) in 2018, costing £1.68million in mission costs.

The Department for Transport released the figure and through its research also found that on 20mph roads, 86 per cent of cars exceeded the speed limit, and on motorways, the speed limit was surpassed by 48 per cent of cars. In addition, motorcyclists account for just one per cent of road users, but 25 per cent of all serious injuries from RTCs.

According to the charity’s corporate partner, TTC Group, which runs speed awareness courses across the UK, drivers can follow the posted speed limit by using second gear for 20mph, third for 30mph, four for 40mph and so on.

Andy Wheeler, head of technical delivery at TTC Group, said: “Research suggests that a third of all collisions are caused by excessive or inappropriate speed.

"Having dealt with hundreds of collisions while serving in Roads Policing, I would even suggest this figure is rather conservative.

“Driving at a safe and legal speed is not an option, it is a necessity for the driver or rider, and the wellbeing of all other road users.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Drive4Life campaign in partnership with longstanding corporate partner, M6toll, is highlighting the cost of attending RTCs to the charity.

Each air ambulance mission costs £2,500, which is funded through the generosity of communities and local businesses.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “When major RTCs occur in our region, we are generally called to the most traumatic collisions because the flight doctors and critical care paramedics are able to bring advanced specialist medical care to the scene. These statistics show that some drivers are continuing to take unnecessary risks by speeding, and ultimately putting themselves and others in danger.

“We hope that by highlighting these statistics through our Drive4Life campaign that motorists will think again and take note of the simple tips offered by TTC Group, to help avoid unnecessary incidents.”

For more information visit midlandsairambulance.com/drive4life